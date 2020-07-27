SBP director general inspects development work at Gojra Hockey Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) Director General (DG) Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited Gojra Hockey Stadium to examine the facilities there on Monday.

He was accompanied by SBP Chief consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk, District sports Officer Toba Tek Singh M Jameel and other officials during the inspection. He also met some former hockey Olympians at Gojra Hockey Stadium.

Aulakh was given a detailed briefing by the officials concerned on the development work at the hockey stadium.

The SBP DG appreciated the pace of work and directed the officials concerned to complete remaining development work as early as possible.

Speaking on the occasion, Adnan Aulakh expressed the hope that Gojra would produce international hockey stars like it did in the past. "Gojra has notable contribution to promotion of hockey in the country," he said.

The DG said: "Gojra is blessed with immense hockey talent and the Sports Board Punjab is making efforts to nurture the talent so that young players of Gojra can represent national hockey team in future and play their due role for revival of hockey in the country."