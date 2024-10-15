State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) qualified for the final of the President’s Cup 2024 as they beat Pakistan Television (PTV) by 71 runs in the second semi-final at the Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala on Monday night. SBP will face the defending champions Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in the final on 16 October (Wednesday) at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) qualified for the final of the President’s Cup 2024 as they beat Pakistan Television (PTV) by 71 runs in the second semi-final at the Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala on Monday night. SBP will face the defending champions Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in the final on 16 October (Wednesday) at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

SBP defended their 342-run total with the help of three wicket hauls from Niaz Khan (3-34) and Kashif Bhatti (3-34). Sahibzada Farhan, Faheem Ashraf and Imam-ul-Haq’s half-centuries went in vain as PTV were bundled out for 271 in 42.5 overs.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, the SBP opening batters, Mohammad Faizan (46, 44b, 5x4s, 2x6s) and Imran Butt (43, 33b, 7x4s) put on 90 runs for the first wicket. After SBP were reduced to 126-4, Rameez Aziz (57, 54b, 7x4s) and Muhammad Irfan Khan (56, 70b, 5x4s, 1x6) took their team to a stable position with a 111-run fifth-wicket partnership.

Sirajuddin, batting at No.10, provided his team the late flourish with an unbeaten 47 off 25 balls hitting four fours and three sixes and he was ably helped by Niaz Khan (25, 22b, 3x4s) as the duo helped SBP to post 342-9 in 50 overs with a quickfire 61-run ninth-wicket partnership.

Amad Butt, Aqib Liaqat and Mohammad Hasnain picked up two wickets each for PTV.

In pursuit of the mammoth total, PTV’s top three batters, Fakhar Zaman (33, 38b, 4x4s, 1x6), Imam (63, 64b, 5x4s, 1x6) and Sahibzada (75, 86b, 7x4s, 2x6s) provided a solid start. PTV were reduced to 146-4 after Imam and Sahibzada put on 91 runs for the second wicket following a 51-run opening partnership.

Faheem (66, 34b, 8x4s, 3x6s), batting at No. 6, and Sahibzada brought back the innings on track with a 99-run fifth-wicket stand taking the score to 245-5 but then PTV lost their last five wickets for a mere 26 runs with 43 balls in the bag and 72 runs short of the target.

Fawad Alam, Sirajuddin and Mohammad Abbas dismissed one batter each.

Scores in brief:

Semi-final 2 – SBP beat PTV by 71 runs

SBP 342-9, 50 overs (Rameez Aziz 57, Muhammad Irfan Khan 56, Sirajuddin 47 not out, Mohammad Faizan 46, Imran Butt 43; Amad Butt 2-51, Aqib Liaqat 2-61, Mohammad Hasnain 2-65)

PTV 271 all out, 42.5 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 75, Faheem Ashraf 66, Imam-ul-Haq 63, Fakhar Zaman 33; Niaz Khan 3-34, Kashif Bhatti 3-34)

Final – Wednesday, 16 October – Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) vs State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad (1.45pm).