SBP Face Off Holders SNGPL In President's Cup Final
Muhammad Rameez Published October 15, 2024 | 06:34 PM
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) qualified for the final of the President’s Cup 2024 as they beat Pakistan Television (PTV) by 71 runs in the second semi-final at the Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala on Monday night. SBP will face the defending champions Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in the final on 16 October (Wednesday) at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) qualified for the final of the President’s Cup 2024 as they beat Pakistan Television (PTV) by 71 runs in the second semi-final at the Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala on Monday night. SBP will face the defending champions Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in the final on 16 October (Wednesday) at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.
SBP defended their 342-run total with the help of three wicket hauls from Niaz Khan (3-34) and Kashif Bhatti (3-34). Sahibzada Farhan, Faheem Ashraf and Imam-ul-Haq’s half-centuries went in vain as PTV were bundled out for 271 in 42.5 overs.
Earlier, after opting to bat first, the SBP opening batters, Mohammad Faizan (46, 44b, 5x4s, 2x6s) and Imran Butt (43, 33b, 7x4s) put on 90 runs for the first wicket. After SBP were reduced to 126-4, Rameez Aziz (57, 54b, 7x4s) and Muhammad Irfan Khan (56, 70b, 5x4s, 1x6) took their team to a stable position with a 111-run fifth-wicket partnership.
Sirajuddin, batting at No.10, provided his team the late flourish with an unbeaten 47 off 25 balls hitting four fours and three sixes and he was ably helped by Niaz Khan (25, 22b, 3x4s) as the duo helped SBP to post 342-9 in 50 overs with a quickfire 61-run ninth-wicket partnership.
Amad Butt, Aqib Liaqat and Mohammad Hasnain picked up two wickets each for PTV.
In pursuit of the mammoth total, PTV’s top three batters, Fakhar Zaman (33, 38b, 4x4s, 1x6), Imam (63, 64b, 5x4s, 1x6) and Sahibzada (75, 86b, 7x4s, 2x6s) provided a solid start. PTV were reduced to 146-4 after Imam and Sahibzada put on 91 runs for the second wicket following a 51-run opening partnership.
Faheem (66, 34b, 8x4s, 3x6s), batting at No. 6, and Sahibzada brought back the innings on track with a 99-run fifth-wicket stand taking the score to 245-5 but then PTV lost their last five wickets for a mere 26 runs with 43 balls in the bag and 72 runs short of the target.
Fawad Alam, Sirajuddin and Mohammad Abbas dismissed one batter each.
Scores in brief:
Semi-final 2 – SBP beat PTV by 71 runs
SBP 342-9, 50 overs (Rameez Aziz 57, Muhammad Irfan Khan 56, Sirajuddin 47 not out, Mohammad Faizan 46, Imran Butt 43; Amad Butt 2-51, Aqib Liaqat 2-61, Mohammad Hasnain 2-65)
PTV 271 all out, 42.5 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 75, Faheem Ashraf 66, Imam-ul-Haq 63, Fakhar Zaman 33; Niaz Khan 3-34, Kashif Bhatti 3-34)
Final – Wednesday, 16 October – Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) vs State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad (1.45pm).
Recent Stories
Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference on Oct 20
Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarship program
Court awarded 11-year imprisonment to drug pusher
Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill
219501 houses inspected in KP under Dengue Surveillance
BISE ,IBCC signed agreement for online verification of educational certificates
Int'l Day of Rural Women: Self-Defense training for women urged
Chohan expresses deep concern over dilapidated condition of roads
Hyderabad: International Day of Rural Women Celebrated with Enthusiasm
President hosts State luncheon in honour of Premier Li
International blind day observes in Larkana
China trustworthy, sincere friend of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq
More Stories From Sports
-
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts7 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Nations League results - collated2 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Nations League results2 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup scores19 hours ago
-
Pakistan determined to win 2nd test against England: ) Pakistan cricket team's Assistant Coach Azhar ..24 hours ago
-
England always plays for result: Ben Stokes1 day ago
-
Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow1 day ago
-
U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore1 day ago
-
Kenya's Chepngetich shatters women's world record at Chicago Marathon2 days ago
-
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Championship Season 32 days ago
-
Kenyan Korir wins men's Chicago Marathon title2 days ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan women to face New Zealand tomorrow2 days ago