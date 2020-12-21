SBP finalizes all arrangements for SBP U-17 Hockey Tournament

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Sports board Punjab has finalized all preparations and arrangements for SBP Hi-Tech Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournament being played from December 23 at National hockey stadium.

The teams from all top hockey academies will feature in the 4-day tournament which is definitely a golden opportunity for young hockey players to exhibit their hockey potential.

Meanwhile Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said here on Monday that hockey is our national game and Sports Board Punjab will utilize all of its resources for the revival of hockey.

"We are pretty hopeful to locate several talented hockey players through this tournament," he added.

The SBP Hi-Tech Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournament is also a part of Sports Board Punjab's campaign to popularize hockey among the young generation and find fresh talent at junior level. "Sports Board Punjab will organize more sports events in future at junior level to discover potential players in different games," he added.