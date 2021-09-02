UrduPoint.com

SBP Forms 13 Administrative Committees For Holding CM Punjab Hockey Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 09:18 PM

SBP forms 13 administrative committees for holding CM Punjab hockey Championship

Sports Board Punjab (SBP), under the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, has constituted 13 administrative committees for the smooth organization of forthcoming First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship scheduled to be played from Sept 7 to 12 here at National Hockey Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP), under the directions of Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, has constituted 13 administrative committees for the smooth organization of forthcoming First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship scheduled to be played from Sept 7 to 12 here at National Hockey Stadium.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Thursday the preparations for holding the event are underway.

"The administrative committees have been asked to hold their meetings to discuss strategies and plans to ensure excellent arrangements during the competition".

He said Sports Board Punjab will provide top standard facilities to all the participating teams during the mega event. "As many as 14 teams will participate in the tournament. Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will field two teams each in the tournament while Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Army, HEC, Wapda and Railways will send one team each for the grand hockey tournament," he added.

Following are the 13 administrative committees and their conveners: 5-member Jury of Appeal Committee: Convener Ms Tanzeela Amir Cheema, General Manager Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Women Wing.

5-member Grievances/Complaint Redressal Committee: Convener Ms Chand Parveen Deputy Director Sports.

4-member Entertainment Committee: Convener Nabeel Akram, AD (B&A), DDO.

4-member Accreditation/Social Media Committee: Convener Jawad Ullah, IT Incharge.

6-member Press/Media Committee: Convener Abdul Rauf Roofi, PRO SBP.

6-member Protocol & Liaison Committee: Convener Syed Umair Hassan Shah, PRO to Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports.

6-member Medical Committee: Convener Dr M Amir Sohail.

6-member Law & Order Committee: Convener Col (retd) Shabbir Hussain, CSO SBP.

5-member Technical Committee: Convener Lt-Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar, Secretary General Punjab Hockey Association.

7-member Selection Committee: Convener Ms Tanzeela Amir Cheema, General Manager Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Women Wing.

5-member Ground Committee: Convener M Nasir Malik, Administrator NHS.

6-member Accommodation Committee: Convener Rais-ur-Rehman, Assistant Director (Training).

5-member Scrutiny Committee: Convener Ms Abida Tanveer, Ex-Principal Govt women College Lahore.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Hockey Lahore Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Sports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Amir Sohail Gilgit Baltistan Nasir Nabeel Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women HEC Media Event All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Funeral prayers of Ali Shah Gelani offered in abse ..

Funeral prayers of Ali Shah Gelani offered in absentia across Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 47 more Corona positive cases surfaced in Balochis ..

47 more Corona positive cases surfaced in Balochistan

16 minutes ago
 Spanish Attorney General Meets With Ex-Afghan Pros ..

Spanish Attorney General Meets With Ex-Afghan Prosecutor Karim - Attorney Genera ..

16 minutes ago
 UN Concerned by Fighting in Panjshir Valley, Calls ..

UN Concerned by Fighting in Panjshir Valley, Calls to Avoid Civilian Casualties ..

20 minutes ago
 Two illegal colonies sealed

Two illegal colonies sealed

20 minutes ago
 Deadly weather, climate-related disasters increase ..

Deadly weather, climate-related disasters increased 5-fold in 50 years: UN repor ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.