SBP forms 13 administrative committees for holding CM Punjab hockey Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP), under the directions of Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, has constituted 13 administrative committees for the smooth organization of forthcoming First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship scheduled to be played from Sept 7 to 12 here at National Hockey Stadium.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Thursday the preparations for holding the event are underway.

"The administrative committees have been asked to hold their meetings to discuss strategies and plans to ensure excellent arrangements during the competition".

He said Sports Board Punjab will provide top standard facilities to all the participating teams during the mega event. "As many as 14 teams will participate in the tournament. Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will field two teams each in the tournament while Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Army, HEC, Wapda and Railways will send one team each for the grand hockey tournament," he added.

Following are the 13 administrative committees and their conveners: 5-member Jury of Appeal Committee: Convener Ms Tanzeela Amir Cheema, General Manager Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Women Wing.

5-member Grievances/Complaint Redressal Committee: Convener Ms Chand Parveen Deputy Director Sports.

4-member Entertainment Committee: Convener Nabeel Akram, AD (B&A), DDO.

4-member Accreditation/Social Media Committee: Convener Jawad Ullah, IT Incharge.

6-member Press/Media Committee: Convener Abdul Rauf Roofi, PRO SBP.

6-member Protocol & Liaison Committee: Convener Syed Umair Hassan Shah, PRO to Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports.

6-member Medical Committee: Convener Dr M Amir Sohail.

6-member Law & Order Committee: Convener Col (retd) Shabbir Hussain, CSO SBP.

5-member Technical Committee: Convener Lt-Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar, Secretary General Punjab Hockey Association.

7-member Selection Committee: Convener Ms Tanzeela Amir Cheema, General Manager Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Women Wing.

5-member Ground Committee: Convener M Nasir Malik, Administrator NHS.

6-member Accommodation Committee: Convener Rais-ur-Rehman, Assistant Director (Training).

5-member Scrutiny Committee: Convener Ms Abida Tanveer, Ex-Principal Govt women College Lahore.