SBP giving special attention to players' health, sports injuries: DG, SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Sports board Punjab is giving special attention to players' health and their sports injuries.

He said this while talking on the occasion of sports webinar/online course here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that Sports Board Punjab will also conduct a medical camp about sports injuries. "Our players must take full advantage of the modern research of medical science. The basic purpose of sports webinar/online course is to make a player able to resume his/her sports activities fully after the occurrence of an injury," he added.

Sports Board Punjab, on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab conducted sports webinar/online course to enhance the awareness of provincial coaches and sports officers about injuries and return to play after injury.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen and Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman were also present at the sports webinar/online course which was also attended by sports officers, coaches, national and international players of the province.

Assistant Professor Orthopedic (Jinnah Hospital) Dr Amir Sohail delivered the lecture on the topic of sports injuries of athletes and their return to play after injury during the sports webinar.

Addressing the webinar, Assistant Prof Orthopedic Dr Amir Sohail said that occurrence of an injury is a routine work in the sports world and the basic objective of this webinar is to equip our sports officers, coaches and trainers with the essential knowledge about sports injuries and their treatment.

"Through this webinar our sports officers, coaches and trainers could be able to understand sports injuries and their treatment and can handle any kind of medical emergency in the field in an adequate manner," he maintained.

Dr Amir Sohail said quick response to injury is very important and only a qualified, well-trained and sensible coach or trainer can assess the gravity of an injury. "A quality coach must follow the six basic steps such as immobilization, range of motion, basic strength, balance, speed, power and agility, partial and full return to play for an injured athlete to make a return to active sports activities".

He also shared useful knowledge about shoulder, elbow and knee injuries with the sports officers, coaches and trainers through slides and video clips. "The coaches, trainers and team physicians must give special attention to shoulder, elbow and knee injuries of players."Dr Amir Sohail also had a meeting with Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and exchanged views about sports injuries. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh also presented a souvenir to Dr Amir Sohail on this occasion.