SBP Hi-Tech Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournament Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:50 PM

SBP Hi-Tech Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournament begins

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :SBP Hi-Tech Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournament got underway here at National Hockey Stadium ground-2 on Wednesday.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh inaugurated the event whose final will be played till December 26.

The teams from all top hockey academies are featuring in the 4-day tournament.

The officials of all participating academies and a large number of young hockey players were also present at the opening ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Sports Punjab said it is Sports board Punjab's endeavour to provide maximum opportunities to young talented players of the province to express their sports abilities.

"This tournament is also a nice opportunity for young hockey players to exhibit their hockey potential".

"We are quite confident to find several talented hockey players through this tournament. Sports BoardPunjab will organize more sports events in future to discover potential players in different games".

