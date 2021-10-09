SBP holds badminton trials

UrduPoint.com

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) conducted the badminton trials at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall here on Saturday

Over 80 male and female athletes from all nine divisions of the province participated in the trials. Punjab's U-17 Boys and U-16 Girls teams comprising 5 players and two officials each will participate in the Inter-Provincial Male Under-17 and Female Under-16 Badminton Tournament slated to be staged in Quetta from Oct 15 to 17.

Meanwhile Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that Punjab's 5-member selection committee picked the best available talent from trials.

He said SBP will provide best facilities to all camp probables during their training. He directed all the selected players to work hard and win badminton title in Quetta. He said after the trials, Punjab's selected 14 badminton players (seven male and seven female) will take part in a training camp from Oct 10 to 13 under the supervision of expert coaches and trainers SBP who will polish their game skills so that they can put up good performance in the event.

Punjab's 5-member selection committee including Director Sports Haheez Bhatti, Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman, Sports Department coach Zareena Waqar, Punjab Badminton Association coach Sajid Hussain and DSO Lahore office coach Shabana Akhtar supervised the trials.

U-16 girls selected for camp training: Tayyba Shafiq, Aysha Shafiq (Lhr), Aimen Fatima (Bwp), Kashmine Nadeem (Mul), Esha Javeed (Khanewal), Kinza (Rwp) and Aysha Noor (DG Khan).

U-17 boys selected for camp training: Saud Amir (Lhr), Ibraheem Rasheed (Rwp), Zain Bajwa (Vehari), Sanwal Shafiq (Sahiwal), Abdullah Tahir (Multan), Usman Habib (RY Khan) and Ammar Janjua (Rwp).

