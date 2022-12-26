UrduPoint.com

SBP Holds Cake-cutting Ceremony In Connection With Quaid's 146th Birthday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

SBP holds cake-cutting ceremony in connection with Quaid's 146th birthday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Sports Department Punjab, on the directions of Director General sports board Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, held a cake-cutting ceremony in connection withQuaid-i-Azam's 146th birthday celebrations at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library on Monday.

The ceremony attended by a large number of Sports Board Punjab's male and female employees.

