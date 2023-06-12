SBP holds coaching and training orientation session for Summer Camp

Sports Board Punjab organized a coaching and training orientation session here on a Monday in connection with upcoming Summer Camp scheduled to start from June 14 to August 12

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Sports board Punjab organized a coaching and training orientation session here on a Monday in connection with upcoming Summer Camp scheduled to start from June 14 to August 12.

The coaching and training orientation session was organized under the direction of Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail.

Assistant Director Zareena Waqar, Assistant Director M Sajid, provincial swimming coach Rafiuz Zaman and provincial hockey coach Razia Malik imparted vital training to around 400 boys and girls of U-8 and U-14 age groups and their parents in four sessions during the orientation session.

The participating young athletes were given guidance and awareness regarding how to feature in different games in summer camp. They were also taught about the significance of discipline, fitness and diet etc for participation in a competitive sports activity.