SBP Holds Exhibition Handball Event In Connection With Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) At NPSC Gymnasium Hall

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) organized an exhibition handball event in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall here on Tuesday.

SBP Whites defeated SBP Greens by 15-12 in the final after a tough contest.

Secretary Sports Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh were the guests of honour on this occasion.

Before the event, players and officials of both the teams were introduced with Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, NPSC Gymnasium Hall Administrator Mustafa Shah and a large number of handball players were also present on this occasion.

Later, Secretary Sports Punjab and DG, SBP also distributed prizes among the prominent performers of the event.

While talking to media at the prize distribution ceremony of exhibition handball event, Ehsan Bhutta said Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab, as per the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is holding several ceremonies, seminars and sports events across the province in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH).

He said Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab is striving hard to revive the sports activities which were stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic across the province. "We also organized Naat and Qirat competitions at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) E-Library a couple of days ago on the eve of 12th Rabiul Awwal".

Ehsan Bhutta said all the SOPs of Punjab govt are being followed properly during the sports events and other ceremonies to keep the players and officials safe from Covid-19 pandemic. "The main purpose of these events is to engage the Punjab players and talented youth in positive activities. We are quite hopeful that we will be able to hold sports events on a regular basis and at a larger scale in the next 2 or 3 months after the reduction of the coronavirus epidemic".

DG, SBP said though the reports of second wave of Covid-19 are circulating across the country but we are holding Naat, Qirat competitions and sports events in connection with birthday of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as per the SOPs of Punjab govt. "We also organized a tent-pegging event at Attock and also holding different sports events at divisional, district and tehsil level to keep our young generation busy in healthy activities," he added.

