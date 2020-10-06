SBP installing network of top class sports facilities: DG SBP

Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that the SBP, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is installing a network of top class sports facilities in remote and far-flung areas of the province

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that the SBP, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is installing a network of top class sports facilities in remote and far-flung areas of the province.

He said here on Tuesday that Punjab has plenty of talent in all sports disciplines and Sports Board Punjab is establishing best sports infrastructure in all parts of the province to nurture this talent. "We are striving hard to facilitate our talented male and female athletes through modern sports facilities near their home towns", he said.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh informed that recently the foundation stone of multipurpose Fazla Kachh ground was laid in the town of Fazla in Koh-e-Suleman tehsil on Sept 18, 2020.

"It is the first time in Punjab's history that sports venues are being built in mountainous areas like Fazla Kachh town near Koh-e-Suleman".

"Promotion of sports culture in all parts of the province is our top priority. We will continue our endeavours to polish our talented players through top standard sports facilities", he asserted.

Director General Sports Punjab said that Sports Board Punjab continued its activities even during the coronavirus lockdown. "Sports Board Punjab conducted several webinars, online training programmes for divisional, district and tehsil officers, coaches and PMU officers of the Punjab during the last couple of months".