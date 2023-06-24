SBP Inter-Division Archery Championship concludes

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Lahore team emerged winners in Boys 30m Team Event competition with 903/1080 points followed by Multan 836/1080 and Rawalpindi 806/1080 in Sports board Punjab (SBP) Inter-Division Men's, Women's Archery Championship at Bhurban Stadium, Murree on Saturday.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He distributed prizes, medals among all top position holders and gave shields and souvenirs to all the Divisional Sports Officers of province and referees. He also gave shield to President Murree Press Club Sudhir Abbasi. Dr Qurra tul Ain, the wife of Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, also distributed prizes among all female archery players.

Mahnoor and Minahil (U-15) and Mishal (U-10), the daughters of Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, also excelled in their respective age group archery competitions and won huge appreciation from the crowd.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Dr Asif Tufail congratulated all the participating teams and said that several fresh talented male and female players emerged in this championship, which is a good omen.

"I'm quite upbeat that one day these promising players will win laurels for the country at international level," he added.

He said that Sports Board Punjab will continue to hold such sports events across the province. "We will hold maximum sports events at Bhurban ground. Besides this we will also try our best for the approval of a top class hostel in Murree".

Results: Boys Team Event 30m: 1st: Lahore 903/1080, 2nd: Multan 836/1080, 3rd: Rawalpindi 806/1080.

Girls Team Event 30m: 1st: Faisalabad 835/1080, 2nd: Bahawalpur 726/1080, 3rd: Lahore 692/1080.

Boys 70m Individual: 1st: Qasim Tahir 289 points (Jhang), 2nd: Ali Raza 282 (Lhr), 3rd: Wasif 279 (Lhr) Girls 70m Individual: 1st: Rabia Shahid 268 points (Lhr), 2nd: Saira Dilshad 237 (Lhr), 3rd: Sadia Abid 211 (Jhang).

Girls U-10 Individual: 1st: Aeyt (Fsbd), 2nd: Mishal (Lhr), 3rd: Irsa (R-pindi) U-14 Boys Individual: 1st: Farhan Khan (Fsbd), 2nd: Ali Saeed (Lhr), 3rd: M Ali (R-pindi) Girls U-15 Individual: 1st: Mahnoor (Lhr), 2nd: Minahil (Lhr), 3rd: Aneeqa (R-pindi)Girls U-16 Individual:1st: Aleeza (R-pindi), 2nd: Aysha Yaseen (R-pindi), 3rd: Aneesa (Karachi).