SBP Junior Initiative Tennis Academy To Help Locate Fresh Talent

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

SBP Junior Initiative Tennis Academy to help locate fresh talent

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Thursday said that Sports board Punjab's first ever Junior Initiative Tennis Academy at State of the Art Tennis Stadium will help a lot in locating fresh talent from grassroots level.

He informed that top level coaches and trainers are there to teach basics of the game to 4 to 12 years old boys and girls at the academy under the supervision of Pakistan's former Davis Cup skipper Rashid Malik. "The Tennis Academy is launched in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the promotion of tennis among the young generation of the province", he asserted.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh further said that State of the Art Tennis Stadium is equipped with all modern facilities and it is expected that Sports Board Punjab will be able to produce several world class tennis players through this modern Tennis Academy.

More Stories From Sports

