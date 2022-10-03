UrduPoint.com

SBP Launches Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen Celebrations

Muhammad Rameez Published October 03, 2022 | 07:16 PM

SBP launches Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen celebrations

The celebrations of Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen (PBUH) have started with a calligraphy exhibition at Alhamra Arts Council under the auspices of Lahore Arts Council (LAC) and with the collaboration of Youth Affairs and Sports Board Punjab (SBP), here on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The celebrations of Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen (PBUH) have started with a calligraphy exhibition at Alhamra Arts Council under the auspices of Lahore Arts Council (LAC) and with the collaboration of Youth Affairs and sports board Punjab (SBP), here on Monday.

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema inaugurated the calligraphy exhibition. Executive Director Alhamra Mohammad Rafiullah, along with Press Secretary to CM Mohamnad Iqbal Chaudhry, presented a souvenir to the Adviser to CM.

As many as 150 artworks of 180 artists from all over the country have been put on display. Zulfiqar Ali, Mian M Akhtar, Jamshed Qaiser, Asghar Ali, Khadim Hussain, Zulqarnain, M Asif, M Waqas and Shaukat Ali got prominent positions in the calligraphy competition. The position holders of the calligraphy competition were given cash prizes of Rs 20,000 each.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood said in a statement on Monday: "The purpose of organising these events is to make the young generation aware of the Holy Prophet's life and teachings." He said the young generation could become a good Muslim and a successful person by following the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH). "Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab is conducting qir'at, naat competitions and other programmes to celebrate the Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen in a befitting manner," he added.

The top Qawwal of the country Nadeem Jamil also presented a Qawwali on the occasion. The next ceremony of Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen will be held at the Govt College University (GCU) Lahore on Tuesday.

