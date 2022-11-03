SBP launches campaign against drug addiction, electronic gadgets

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Youth Affairs and sports Department Punjab, on the directions of Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Ehsan Bhutta, has launched an awareness campaign among the youth against 'Addiction of Drugs and Electronic Gadgets'.

In this regard, the first awareness workshop was organised at Govt College for Boys Gulberg on Thursday. Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Principal Gulberg College, Project Development Specialists, Youth Affairs and Sports Department officers, college professors, Procurement Specialist Qasim Zia, Research Associates Sadia Pervaiz, Abdul Malik, Office Assistant Mohammad Adil, Computer Assistant Hafiz Amir Nazir and a large number of students also attended awareness workshop.

Speaking on this occasion, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan said that talented youth has been a valuable asset of the country and Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab is organising awareness workshops to save our youth from the menace of drugs and electronic devices.

"We are planning to hold more such awareness workshops in other boys and girls colleges of the province," he added.

He further said that top health and IT experts are delivering lectures to highlight the damages of drugs and electronic devices. "We are quite upbeat that we will be able to show right direction to our thousands of young boys and girls through our awareness workshops," he elaborated.

Principal Gulberg College on this occasion expressed his gratitude to Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Ehsan Bhutta for organizing much needed awareness workshops to save the future of thousands of young male and female students of the province.