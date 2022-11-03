UrduPoint.com

SBP Launches Campaign Against Drug Addiction, Electronic Gadgets

Muhammad Rameez Published November 03, 2022 | 05:50 PM

SBP launches campaign against drug addiction, electronic gadgets

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Youth Affairs and sports Department Punjab, on the directions of Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Ehsan Bhutta, has launched an awareness campaign among the youth against 'Addiction of Drugs and Electronic Gadgets'.

In this regard, the first awareness workshop was organised at Govt College for Boys Gulberg on Thursday. Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Principal Gulberg College, Project Development Specialists, Youth Affairs and Sports Department officers, college professors, Procurement Specialist Qasim Zia, Research Associates Sadia Pervaiz, Abdul Malik, Office Assistant Mohammad Adil, Computer Assistant Hafiz Amir Nazir and a large number of students also attended awareness workshop.

Speaking on this occasion, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan said that talented youth has been a valuable asset of the country and Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab is organising awareness workshops to save our youth from the menace of drugs and electronic devices.

"We are planning to hold more such awareness workshops in other boys and girls colleges of the province," he added.

He further said that top health and IT experts are delivering lectures to highlight the damages of drugs and electronic devices. "We are quite upbeat that we will be able to show right direction to our thousands of young boys and girls through our awareness workshops," he elaborated.

Principal Gulberg College on this occasion expressed his gratitude to Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Ehsan Bhutta for organizing much needed awareness workshops to save the future of thousands of young male and female students of the province.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Drugs Qasim Zia Young Male Gulberg From Government Top

Recent Stories

PM strongly condemns attack on PTI Chairman Imran ..

PM strongly condemns attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan

6 minutes ago
 Imran Khan sustains bullet injuries on leg, shifte ..

Imran Khan sustains bullet injuries on leg, shifted to hospital

36 minutes ago
 Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the ..

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the realme 11.11 Wish Come True S ..

1 hour ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israr ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israrullah score centuries on round ..

2 hours ago
 Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, s ..

Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, setting her on fire

2 hours ago
 Project launched to connect Islamabad's different ..

Project launched to connect Islamabad's different sectors with Metro Bus

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.