SBP Launches Maintenance Of Sports Venues

Muhammad Rameez 41 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 05:01 PM

The Sports Board Punjab (SBP), on the directions of Director General Javed Chohan, has started schedule-wise cleaning and maintaining of all sports venues and stadiums of the province

The SBP DG said on Thursday that in the first phase, the ground 2 of National Hockey Stadium is being washed with the help of modern machinery.

"The cleaning and maintenance of all sports facilities is a routine matter and the Sports Board Punjab workers performed their duty as per schedule. However, this time we have to delay our cleaning work due to training camps of national junior and senior hockey players".

Javed Chohan said that after washing, the astro-turf of ground 2 of National Hockey Stadium is being dried with the help of latest equipment under the supervision of administrator National Hockey Stadium Nasir Malik.

"The sports officers of the province have been strictly directed to maintain cleanliness of all valuable sports facilities and in this regard no negligence will be tolerated. We are also expanding the network of sports infrastructure across the province to provide best sports facilities to talented youth of the province".

He informed that the astro-turf of National Hockey Stadium is also being changed in near future. "The promotion of sports among the younger generation is our mission. There are over 300 sports facilities throughout the province so that our potential male and female athletes can participate in competitive sports activities near their doorsteps".

