SBP makes arrangements for live screening of Pak-Sri Lanka T20 Asia Cup final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Sports board Punjab has finalized all preparations to show Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20 Asia Cup final match on country's biggest screen at National Hockey Stadium tomorrow on Sunday.

Five administrative committees have been formed under the supervision of Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi to conduct the grand live screening event of Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20 Asia Cup final match in a befitting manner.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, who will be convener of Administrative Affairs Committee said on Saturday that these administrative committees have been constituted on the directions of Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood. "Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan will lead Venue Preparation Committee, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser will be the convener of Internal Affairs Committee, Col Shabbir to head Security Committee while the Media Committee will work under the supervision of PRO SBP Media Cell Abdul Rauf Roofi".

He said that Punjab Sports Minister will be chief guest on this occasion. "Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ali Jan Khan and various sports and showbiz stars will also witness T20 Asia Cup final match".

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that the biggest screen has been installed at National Hockey Stadium. "A flood relief camp will also be established outside the National Hockey Stadium and urged the people to donate sufficiently in the flood relief camp for the support.