SBP makes arrangements for live screening of Pak-England T20 World Cup final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Sports board Punjab, on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, has finalized all preparations to show Pakistan-England T20 World Cup final match on country's biggest screen at world's biggest National Hockey Stadium tomorrow, Sunday.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said on Saturday that former captain Inzmam-ul Haq and various sports and showbiz stars will also witness the T20 World Cup final match being played at Melbourne, Australia. "Crazy cricket fans will be provided with the best facilities at the National Hockey Stadium during the live telecasting of the T20 World Cup final match".

He said that there will be no entry fee for cricket enthusiasts to watch thrilling T20 World Cup final clash in National Hockey Stadium.

Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan and Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa on Saturday inspected all the arrangements for showing Pak-England T20 World Cup final match on the country's biggest screen. "We are making arrangements to accommodate around 30,000 passionate cricket spectators at the grand venue," he added.

DG, SBP said that all necessary measures are being taken to provide top level security to thousands of male and female cricket fans including several families.