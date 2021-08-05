SBP observes Black Day to express solidarity with the Kashmiris

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The officers and employees of sports board Punjab and Directorate of Sports Punjab observed Black Day on August 5, Thursday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

On this occasion, Sports Board Punjab, under the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, took out a rally in Nishtar Park Sports Complex under the leadership of Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, Assistant Directors Rehmatullah, M Bilal and Raees ur Rehman, NPSC Gymnasium Hall Administrator Mustafa Shah, Tariq Wattoo, Zahoor Ahmed, Malik Nasir and a large number of SBP employees participated in the rally.

All the SBP staffers wore black armbands to protest against grave human rights violations in the Indian-held Kashmir. They also chanted slogans against Modi govt's unlawful and unconstitutional measure of August 5, 2019. They also chanted anti-India and pro-Kashmir and Pakistan slogans on this occasion.

The participants of the protest procession also observed one-minute silence to express harmony with Kashmiri people. Special prayers were also offered for the departed souls of martyrs and freedom of Kashmir from Indian stranglehold.

The protestors also chanted slogans against India's unconstitutional measure of removing Kashmir's special status. They also showed their anger on the cruelties of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiri people.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh in a statement on Thursday, said: "We strongly rejected Modi govt's unlawful and unconstitutional measure of August 5, 2019. Indian forces have been committing massive human rights abuses in the Jammu and Kashmir state for a long time and the world community must take urgent notice of this highly inhuman attitude".

Director General Sports Punjab said Pakistanis have close relations with the Kashmiri people who are subjected to the worst atrocities at the hands of Indian forces.

He said that the Kashmir issue must be resolved as per UNO resolutions and according to the wishes of Kashmiri people.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti said the entire Pakistan nation is with Khamiris in this testing time. "Kashmiri people have been fighting and giving great sacrifices for freedom for the last seven decades. The inhuman Indian atrocities have failed to lessen Kashmiris' passion and enthusiasm for freedom".