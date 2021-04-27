LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The online courses regarding sports injuries and their prevention began under the auspices of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab at National Hockey Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Sports board Punjab (SBP) Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Ms Chand Perveen, Assistant Director Raees-ur-Rehman, Info-Tech In-charge Jawadullah and SBP tehsil sports officers, junior and senior coaches, trainers and players from across the province attended the online courses, being organised on the directions of SBP Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh.

The director sports said that holding of online courses regarding sports injuries and their prevention was definitely a big step taken by Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh for training and awareness of the SBP tehsil sports officers, junior and senior coaches, trainers and players.

On the first day, Assistant Professor Orthopaedic Surgery Dr Amir Sohail and Rehabilitation Specialist Dr Sajida Fajar delivered online lectures on the topic of sports injuries, their prevention and management. They explained sports injuries and various precautionary measures through video clips, images and slides.

Dr Amir Sohail told the participants about how to prevent an injury in sports and its serious consequences. He said that through better management and timely response we can reduce the seriousness of a sports injury.

"The factors of preventative strategy, warm up before game, cool down after game and stretching played key roles in minimizing the chances of injuries in sports," he added.

Dr Amir Sohail also highlighted the importance of equipment management, physical conditioning, role of a coach in minimizing the injury chances and its serious consequences. "Expert coach always monitored his players and their movements continuously, especially before a major sports competition to ascertain if there was any kind of injury or inconvenience".

Rehabilitation Specialist Dr Sajida Fajar, in her lecture, threw light on acute and chronic injuries and their preventive measures. She said that a professional sports physiotherapist played a significant role when it comes to injuries and their timely management.

She also discussed lower leg injuries, muscle injury, location of symptoms of particular injuries, role and timing of icing, wrist and hand injuries, medial tibia stress syndrome, knee injuries, thigh and groin injuries, ankle injuries, internal impingement syndrome and other sports health complications.

Later, Assistant Professor Orthopaedic Surgery Dr Amir Sohail and Rehabilitation Specialist Dr Sajida Fajar gave detailed answers to various questions asked by tehsil sports officers, junior and senior coaches, trainers.