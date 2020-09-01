SBP organised webinar on 'Coaching in Modern Age'

Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab conducted a webinar on 'Coaching in Modern Age' here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab conducted a webinar on 'Coaching in Modern Age' here on Tuesday.

The webinar was organised under the directives of Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh.

Divisional Sports Office Faisalabad was the host of the webinar which was attended by all divisional, district and tehsil sports officers and coaches of the province.

Divisional Sports Officer Faisalabad Tariq Nazir and Assistant Director Nasir Malik played an important part in the holding of the webinar.

Trainer Fahmida Ayub and other experts delivered lectures on the topic of 'Coaching in Modern Age'.

Addressing the webinar, experts highlighted the significance of coaching in the modern age.

"A top quality and professional coaching played a key role in the success of various international sports teams. No athlete or team can achieve any sports distinction without quality coaching especially in the present day competitive era", they said.