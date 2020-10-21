SBP organises al 'Hygiene Awareness Seminar on Dengue & Corona Prevention'

Sports Board Punjab and Youth Affairs and Sports Department organized a 'Hygiene Awareness Seminar on Dengue & Corona Prevention' at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Sports board Punjab and Youth Affairs and sports Department organized a 'Hygiene Awareness Seminar on Dengue & Corona Prevention' at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library here on Wednesday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, Assistant Director Nasir Malik, District Sports Officer Tanveer Shah and a large number of male and female students attended the seminar.

Medical expert Dr Jamshaid Ahmed Cheema and District Sports Officer Tanveer Shah threw light on the awareness of dengue and coronavirus pandemic in their respective speeches.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on this occasion said coronavirus is a world-wide epidemic and we need to put up some gigantic efforts to cope with this deadly virus. "It is time for every individual of the society to contribute his maximum in and outside his home. We should also keep our surroundings and adjacent areas clean and tidy," he advised.

He said that Sports Board Punjab is making concrete efforts against the deadly virus. "We need to spread perfect awareness regarding coronavirus among people from all walks of life and adopt all preventive measures as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan".

"Our people are brave enough to face this challenge gallantly.

We are quite determined to defeat coronavirus through collective and effective efforts," he added.

In his lecture, expert Dr Jamshaid Ahmed Cheema said proper awareness about the virus and its precautionary measures is very essential for all members of the society. "Strong immune system could play a major part for any individual to keep himself or herself safe from the harsh consequences of Covid-19".

He delivered his lecture with help of slides and images and told the participants about different stages of virus, its transmission, diagnosis, clinical features and prevention of spread etc.

He also talked about isolation, protective equipment, specific therapy, lab findings, severity of illness and discharge criteria during his lecture.

District Sports Officer Tanveer Shah termed the dengue mosquito a fatal weapon against human health and appealed to the people not to allow stagnant rainy water in their houses. He said the anti-dengue preventive measures required effective efforts by the entire society along with the governmental steps to eradicate dengue from the country.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti thanked Dr Jamshaid Ahmed Cheema and District Sports Officer Tanveer Shah for their valuable informative lectures.