SBP Organises Hockey And Weightlifting Trials

Thu 21st October 2021 | 06:51 PM

The Sports Board Punjab (SBP), on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, conducted hockey and weightlifting trials for the selection of Punjab's hockey and weightlifting teams here at National Hockey Stadium and outside Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall respectively on Thursday

Punjab's male and female hockey teams will participate in the Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 and Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament to be staged in Lahore from Nov 2 to 5, 2021. Similarly, Punjab's U-17 Boys weightlifting team will feature in the Inter-Provincial Under-17 Boys Weightlifting Tournament to be staged also in Lahore on the same dates.

Meanwhile Director General Sports Punjab said that Sports Board Punjab is giving equal importance to all games to promote true sports culture among our youth. "We are holding back-to-back sports championships in a bid to trace fresh talent in all games from across the province".

He said Sports Board Punjab is going to organize more sports events in near future to provide maximum playing opportunities to our youth.

"The merit is being followed strictly during the trials. We have directed our selection committees that there will be no compromise on merit. Punjab is hosting and participating in more sports events than all other provinces".

Players from all nine divisions participated in trials. "As many as 50 boys and 30 girls will be picked up for hockey camp training which is going to begin on Oct 23, 2021. After the training camp, 16-member boys and girls teams will be named to participate in Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 and Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament", said DG, SBP.

He further informed that Punjab's 5-member selection committee including Olympian Kh Junaid, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, Rana Nadeem Anjum, Rana Khalid and Shahid Nizami supervised the hockey trials activity.

He said "In weightlifting trials, 65 U-17 boys from all nine divisions participated out of which 16 will be shortlisted for training and then 8 players will be chosen to feature in the Inter-Provincial Under-17 Boys Weightlifting Tournament".

