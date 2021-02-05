SBP organises Kashmir Day exhibition boys and girls hockey matches

Sports Board Punjab, on the direction of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, organized exhibition boys and girls hockey matches in connection with Kashmir Day at National Hockey Stadium on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Sports board Punjab, on the direction of Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, organized exhibition boys and girls hockey matches in connection with Kashmir Day at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh was the chief guest on the occasion.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen and a large number of male and female hockey players were also present on this occasion.

In the boys hockey match, Kashmir XI defeated Pakistan Green XI by 2-1 while the girls' exhibition hockey match ended in a goalless draw.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Sports Punjab said this day reminds us the great sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiris during the last several decades. "The sacrifices of Kashmiris won't go futile. The entire Pakistan nation is with Kashmiris in this testing time. The innocent Kashmiri people are being subjected to worst brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian armed forces".

Later, the chief guest distributed prizes among the prominent performers of the exhibition matches.