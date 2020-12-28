UrduPoint.com
SBP Organises Quaid Day Women Hockey Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The sports board Punjab (SBP), on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, organised an exhibitory women hockey match in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam and Christmas Day at National Hockey Stadium, here on Monday.

SBP Director Admin Javed Chohan was the chief guest at the match.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, PRO to Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hasan and a large number of hockey enthusiasts were also present.

The guests of honour also cut a cake after the match in connection with the Christmas Day celebrations.

The Sports Board Punjab's two teams – SBP 'A' and SBP 'B' exhibited good hockey skills during the match which ended as 1-1 draw during the stipulated time period.

