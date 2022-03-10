SBP organises torch cycle rally in connection with National Horse & Cattle Show

UrduPoint.com

Sports Board Punjab organized a grand torch rally comprising a large number of male and female cyclists from Gaddafi Stadium to Fortress Stadium in connection with National Horse & Cattle Show here on Wednesday night

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan saw off the rally which was led by SBP Chief Security Officer Col (retd) Shabbir Hussain and Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti. Male and female cyclists from all provinces carrying beautiful torches took part in the rally which culminated at Fortress Stadium after travelling through Kalma Chowk, Mall Road and Canal Road.

Speaking on this occasion, Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said the purpose of grand torch rally is to send the message that Pakistani people are peaceful and sports loving.

"National Horse & Cattle Show is a grand festival which reflected true love and harmony among the inhabitants of the country."Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser received the participants of cycling rally who also took a round of Fortress Stadium and prayed for the prosperity of the country. Later, they also had group photos with Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan.

Director General Sports Punjab also addressed the participants of rally and appreciated their passion and discipline during the rally. The participants of rally were also given top standard security from starting point to its destination.

