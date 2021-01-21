SBP organizes seminar on Adverse Impacts of Drugs among Youth

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali sports board Punjab in collaboration with NGO Bargad organized a seminar on the topic of 'Adverse Impacts of Drugs Among Youth' here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library on Thursday.

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports Malik Umer Farooq, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Sabiha Shaheen Executive Director, Bargad and a large number of male and female students of various colleges and universities were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the seminar, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports Malik Umer Farooq said this kind of seminars should be held regularly across the country. "This could be the best way to create awareness among the youth about the fatal consequences of drug addiction".

"It is quite unfortunate that the menace of drug abuse has been accepted in our society like corruption. Nobody cares if someone uses drugs," he said.

Malik Umer Farooq said PTI govt has taken several effective measures to curb the highly negative habit of drugs.

In his address, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani appreciated the holding of seminar on the subject of 'Adverse Impacts of Drugs among Youth'. "It is alarming that the growing trend of drug abuse in education institutions has posed a serious threat to the lives of students. The Punjab govt is taking stringent measures to protect the youth from this lethal addiction".

he asserted.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs said: "We must create awareness against the use of drugs among the young generation. This is the only way we can fulfill our responsibility to society and work towards its prosperity.

Defeating all negative forces that threaten our society is imperative to our sustainability".

Highlighting the importance of counseling, he said proper counseling especially at home can play a major role in the eradication of drug addiction particularly among young boys and girls. "In this regard, parents and elder brothers and sisters could play a life-saving part for a drug-addicted child," he added.

Addressing the seminar, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said this kind of seminars have great significance to get rid of life-ruining drug addiction among the youth of the country. "Pakistan is quite fortunate to have a large number of youth which is definitely an asset for the country. This youth could play a decisive role for making the future of the country bright.

He said that protecting the youth from all negative trends including drug addiction should be our top priority. "Teachers, parents, media and all relevant departments could play a vital role in this regard," he added.

The speakers highlighted different negative effects caused by drug addiction including physical effects of drugs, anxiety, horrors of drug use, social effects, economic effects – a burden on society and effects on family etc during the seminar.

Educationist Ms Maleeha Khawaja, Sabiha Shaheen Executive Director, Bargad and other speakers highlighted the role religious teachings, family support, character building and awareness about the deadly menace for the eradication of drug addiction among the youth. Ms Haleema Ali narrated the tragic story of her son Qasim's death through drug addiction on this occasion.