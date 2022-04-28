SBP, Pakistan Rugby Union to jointly host Tri-Nation Asian Rugby Division-II event

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) Director General (DG) Javed Chohan said on Thursday that the sports Board Punjab and Pakistan Rugby Union will jointly host Tri-Nation Asian Rugby Division-II event at Punjab Stadium in the last week of May.

He said that hosting an international rugby tournament is definitely a great honour for the Sports Board Punjab.

"The rugby lovers will witness exciting competitions in the championship featuring hosts Pakistan, Thailand and Chinese Taipei. The visit of international rugby teams is a good omen for the future of rugby in Pakistan," he added.

Javed Chohan further said that the SBP would make excellent arrangements for the Tri-Nation Asian Rugby Division-II event.

"We are quite determined that the game of rugby will be promoted among the younger generation through this international event," he elaborated.