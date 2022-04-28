UrduPoint.com

SBP, Pakistan Rugby Union To Jointly Host Tri-Nation Asian Rugby Division-II Event

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 28, 2022 | 05:10 PM

SBP, Pakistan Rugby Union to jointly host Tri-Nation Asian Rugby Division-II event

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) Director General (DG) Javed Chohan said on Thursday that the sports Board Punjab and Pakistan Rugby Union will jointly host Tri-Nation Asian Rugby Division-II event at Punjab Stadium in the last week of May.

He said that hosting an international rugby tournament is definitely a great honour for the Sports Board Punjab.

"The rugby lovers will witness exciting competitions in the championship featuring hosts Pakistan, Thailand and Chinese Taipei. The visit of international rugby teams is a good omen for the future of rugby in Pakistan," he added.

Javed Chohan further said that the SBP would make excellent arrangements for the Tri-Nation Asian Rugby Division-II event.

"We are quite determined that the game of rugby will be promoted among the younger generation through this international event," he elaborated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand Sports Punjab China Visit Taipei May Event Asia Love

Recent Stories

Distt Admin holds Katchery to address public issue ..

Distt Admin holds Katchery to address public issues: DC

13 minutes ago
 DC distributes Eid clothes, gifts among special ch ..

DC distributes Eid clothes, gifts among special children

14 minutes ago
 Ministers Khurram Dastagir, Hashim Notezai receive ..

Ministers Khurram Dastagir, Hashim Notezai receive detailed briefing on power se ..

14 minutes ago
 9/11 Families Pushing for FBI Probe Into Suspected ..

9/11 Families Pushing for FBI Probe Into Suspected Saudi Operative's Role - Repo ..

14 minutes ago
 Alien fish posing threat to local varieties

Alien fish posing threat to local varieties

17 minutes ago
 PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case relea ..

PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case released on bail

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.