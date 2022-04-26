UrduPoint.com

SBP, PMPF To Hold Laser Run Competitions At Punjab Stadium

Muhammad Rameez Published April 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

SBP, PMPF to hold Laser Run competitions at Punjab Stadium

Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will organize Laser Run competitions here at Punjab Stadium late Tuesday night

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) in collaboration with sports board Punjab (SBP) will organize Laser Run competitions here at Punjab Stadium late Tuesday night.

Secretary General Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation Chaudhry Zahoor Ahmed, who is the organizing secretary of Laser Run event said that Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan will grace the inaugural ceremony as chief guest.

He informed that around 400 male and female players of Lahore Division will exhibit their potential in running and shooting competitions. "It is the first time that such a large number of boys and girls from Lahore Division are taking part in Laser Run competitions," he added.

He further said that Pakistan has plenty of potential in the disciplines of running and shooting.

"Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation is providing a suitable platform to promising male and female players to demonstrate their talent in a highly competitive environment," he said.

Secretary PMPF said pentathlon is a modern sport and Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation is striving hard to promote this game among the young generation of Pakistan. "We are quiteupbeat to find several talented players through Laser Run competitions. These budding athleteswill be prepared for future national and international pentathlon competitions," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Sports Punjab Young Male Event From

Recent Stories

CM to launch 'Rescue 1122 'helpline with a fleet o ..

CM to launch 'Rescue 1122 'helpline with a fleet of 200 fire tenders, ambulances ..

19 seconds ago
 AHF announces schedule for Hero Asia Cup 2022

AHF announces schedule for Hero Asia Cup 2022

21 seconds ago
 KP Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on May 1

KP Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on May 1

22 seconds ago
 Lavrov Calls Kiev's Proposal to Hold Talks With Mo ..

Lavrov Calls Kiev's Proposal to Hold Talks With Moscow Near Azovstal 'Theatrical ..

24 seconds ago
 SSUET to remain close for ten days on Eid account

SSUET to remain close for ten days on Eid account

4 minutes ago
 IG Punjab directs to provide Eid gifts to martyrs' ..

IG Punjab directs to provide Eid gifts to martyrs' families

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.