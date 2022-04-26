SBP, PMPF to hold Laser Run competitions at Punjab Stadium

Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will organize Laser Run competitions here at Punjab Stadium late Tuesday night

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) in collaboration with sports board Punjab (SBP) will organize Laser Run competitions here at Punjab Stadium late Tuesday night.

Secretary General Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation Chaudhry Zahoor Ahmed, who is the organizing secretary of Laser Run event said that Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan will grace the inaugural ceremony as chief guest.

He informed that around 400 male and female players of Lahore Division will exhibit their potential in running and shooting competitions. "It is the first time that such a large number of boys and girls from Lahore Division are taking part in Laser Run competitions," he added.

He further said that Pakistan has plenty of potential in the disciplines of running and shooting.

"Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation is providing a suitable platform to promising male and female players to demonstrate their talent in a highly competitive environment," he said.

Secretary PMPF said pentathlon is a modern sport and Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation is striving hard to promote this game among the young generation of Pakistan. "We are quiteupbeat to find several talented players through Laser Run competitions. These budding athleteswill be prepared for future national and international pentathlon competitions," he added.