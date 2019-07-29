UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBP Punjab Inter Division Power Lifting To Get Underway

Zeeshan Mehtab 14 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 06:05 PM

SBP Punjab inter division power lifting to get underway

Sports Board Punjab's two-day Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting Championship will begin here tomorrow, Tuesday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Sports board Punjab's two-day Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting Championship will begin here tomorrow, Tuesday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will be the chief guest at colourful opening ceremony.

The players from all nine divisions will compete in 59kg, 66kg, 74 kg, 83 kg, 93 kg, 105 kg, 120 kg, and plus 120 kg weight category competitions during the 2-day championship.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, said on Monday that every team will be comprised eight players and two officials.

"All the arrangements have been completed to hold the championship smoothly," he added.

"SBP is making hectic efforts for the promotion of sports under the leadership of Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism RaiTaimoor Khan Bhatti",he said.

Director General Sports Punjab said the event will be a golden opportunity for young players to show their talent. "The successful players will be awarded medals at the closing ceremony," he said.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Young Gold Event All From Weight

Recent Stories

Launching ceremony of 'Alao' by young poet Adeel S ..

8 seconds ago

President commends Prime Minister for his successf ..

9 seconds ago

Secretary Sports Punjab visits under construction ..

11 seconds ago

15 shopkeepers penalized over encroachments in Koh ..

12 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates six truckl ..

17 minutes ago

ICC officially launches World Test Championship

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.