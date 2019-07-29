SBP Punjab inter division power lifting to get underway

Sports Board Punjab's two-day Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting Championship will begin here tomorrow, Tuesday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : Sports Punjab 's two-day Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting Championship will begin here tomorrow, Tuesday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will be the chief guest at colourful opening ceremony.

The players from all nine divisions will compete in 59kg, 66kg, 74 kg, 83 kg, 93 kg, 105 kg, 120 kg, and plus 120 kg weight category competitions during the 2-day championship.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, said on Monday that every team will be comprised eight players and two officials.

"All the arrangements have been completed to hold the championship smoothly," he added.

"SBP is making hectic efforts for the promotion of sports under the leadership of Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism RaiTaimoor Khan Bhatti",he said.

Director General Sports Punjab said the event will be a golden opportunity for young players to show their talent. "The successful players will be awarded medals at the closing ceremony," he said.