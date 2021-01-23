SBP Punjab Open tennis from Jan 26, DG, SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said SBP Open Tennis Championship 2021 will be played here from January 26 to 30 at Punjab Tennis academy Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Pakistan's former captain and Davis Cupper Rashid Malik will be the Tournament Director.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Saturday that players from Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Karachi will participate in Men's Singles, Ladies Singles, Seniors 35 plus Doubles, Boys U-18, Boys U-18 Doubles, Girls U-18, Boys U-14, Boys/Girls U-12, Boys/Girls U-12 Doubles, Boys/Girls U-10, Boys/Girls U-8 and Boys/Girls U-6 events.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held on January 30 where trophies, medals and certificates will be distributed among the top position holders.