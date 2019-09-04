SBP, school education department to prepare strategy for promotion of sports

Secretary School Education Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh jointly presided over an important meeting to carve out joint sports strategy for the promotion of sports at National Hockey Stadium here Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary School education Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh jointly presided over an important meeting to carve out joint sports strategy for the promotion of sports at National Hockey Stadium here Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by Director Admin Javed Chohan, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, qualified coach of Women Karate Federation and South Asian Karate Champion Uzma Asghar Aulakh and Vice-President Women Karate Federation Ada Jaferi and other top officials.

While addressing the meeting, the Secretary School Education said sports culture can grow rapidly in the province with the collaboration of Sports board Punjab. "Under our joint coordination and sports strategy, we will pick talented children from all over the province and then groom them according to their passion in sports," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab said that Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and School Education Department can make joint efforts to promote sports at grassroots level.

He said there is plenty of sports talent in our young male and female students and Sports Board Punjab and School Education Department can nurture that valuable talent through combine efforts. "We need to carve out joint strategy to convince and bring youth towards sports activities. It is essential especially in the present era to involve youth of the province in maximum sports activities," he added.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh informed the meeting that Sports Board Punjab has established best sports infrastructure in the province. "We have 315 sports facilities in all over the province and the number of sports facilities will be increased to 515 by nextyear," he added. He further said that Sports Board Punjab is also planningto launch exclusive sports school.