SBP sets up 20-bed makeshift hospital for Pak-Lanka T20 series

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Sports , Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Thursday said all arrangements had been completed for the forthcoming 3-match T20 series against visiting Sri Lankan cricket team.

He said that a 20-bed makeshift hospital has been established at the National Hockey Stadium under the auspices of Sports board Punjab.

"The hospital is equipped with all necessary requirement including an operation theatre to meet any medical emergency," he explained.

The sports minister said the Punjab government has made elaborate arrangements including top-level security and parking for 3-match T20 series against visiting Sri Lankan cricket team at Gaddafi Stadium.

"A shuttle bus service will also be launched for the convenience of cricket fans during the match days," he said.