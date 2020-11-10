SBP Sport to establish athletics academy at Punjab Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that Sports board Punjab has taken an important step to establish an athletics academy at Punjab Stadium to promote the game of athletics in province.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh here on Tuesday said that athletes of 18 years or younger will get training at Sports Board Punjab's athletics academy.

"The registration process of athletes has been started under the supervision of Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti".

He said that Sports Board Punjab's athletics academy will play a key role in polishing the athletics skills of young athletes of the province. "Expert coaches will impart training to young athletes at the academy. We are quite confident to produce several quality athletes through our athletics academy", said the DG, SPB.