SBP summer camps being held to trace fresh sports talent

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Sports board Punjab (SBP) Summer Camps are underway in all divisions of the province in which thousands of male and female athletes are getting top class training in different games under the supervision of expert coaches and trainers.

The SBP expert coaches imparted training to male and female athletes in four games - table tennis, badminton, taekwondo and karate in Faisalabad on Friday. Similarly, the summer camps of table tennis, badminton and karate were held in Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions, table tennis, badminton and taekwondo in Multan, badminton and taekwondo in Rawalpindi and summer camp of gymnastic was conducted in Sahiwal division.

Meanwhile, Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said that the mega summer camp activity was being organised with an aim to trace fresh sports talent at grassroots level from all divisions.

"The holding of summer camps in dozens of games is the best way to incline our talented youth towards healthy sports activities during their free time of summer vacations".

He said that it is the best usage of this free time and we are quite upbeat that thousands of young boys and girls will not only polish their sports skills but also learn valuable games techniques from qualified coaches. "Besides this, the healthy activity of summer camps will play a key role in the promotion of sports culture among the younger generation of the province".

Sports Board Punjab, is organising summer camps of 14 games including Athletics, Archery, Badminton, cricket, Football, Hockey, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Self-Defense, Taekwondo, Wushu and Karate, Gymnastics and Swimming.