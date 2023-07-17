SBP summer camps in full swing across province

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Sports board Punjab's Summer Camps of various games are in full swing across the province.

Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Dr Asif Tufail said here Monday that thousands of boys and girls of U-8 and U-14 age groups are taking part in summer camps of 14 games including Swimming, Athletics, Archery, Badminton, cricket, Football, Hockey, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Self-Defense, Taekwondo, Wushu, Karate and Gymnastics in all divisions where expert coaches are imparting training to camp probables. "The healthy activity of summer camp will play a key role in the growth of games culture among the younger generation.

"The participation of thousands of young players in summer camps reflected the immense craze of sports among our youth," he added.

Dr Asif Tufail further said that the summer camps are being organised to incline our young boys and girls towards healthy sports activities during their free time of summer vacations.

"We are quite upbeat that thousands of young boys and girls will not only polish their sports skills but also learn valuable games techniques from qualified coaches".

He informed that Sports Board's expert coaches taught various modern sports techniques to camp probables in two sessions in all divisions of the province including Lahore Division, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, DG Khan, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

Dr Asif Tufail further said that all the coaches and trainers have been directed to put special emphasis on the physical, mental fitness and diet plan of young athletes as per their age groups during the summer camps.