SBP Summer Swimming Camp Continues Under The Supervision Of Expert Coaches

Muhammad Rameez Published August 09, 2023 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Sports board Punjab's Summer Swimming Camp continued at state-of-the-art Punjab International Swimming Complex here on Wednesday where SBP's nine expert coaches are training hundreds of young male and female swimmers in two sessions daily.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail has said that qualified trainers have been assigned duties to train potential budding swimmers. "We are quite confident these summer camps will help a lot in producing top future swimming stars," he added.

He said that certificates will be distributed among all the participating male and female camp probables after the completion of SBP Swimming Summer camp.

"The holding of Summer Camp is a useful activity carried out by Sports Board Punjab and young swimmers must avail this golden opportunity and polish their skills under the guidance of qualified coaches".

Dr Asif Tufail said that swimming is one the most popular sports among the younger generation. "We are quite upbeat that the swimming summer camp will help a lot in further nurturing the potential of young camp probables".

