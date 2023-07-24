Open Menu

SBP Taking All Measures For Safety Of Swimmers

Muhammad Rameez Published July 24, 2023 | 06:10 PM

SBP taking all measures for safety of swimmers

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) expert team checked the water quality of state-of-the-art Punjab International Swimming pool with the help of Health Department-approved water kit on Monday.

According to SBP experts, the grand swimming pool is in ideal condition and it is free of all viruses including Naegleria.

SBP Director General Dr Asif Tufail said on Monday that the sports board was taking all precautionary measures for safety of swimmers from Naegleria. "Naegleria virus is usually created in a swimming pool where there is no or less amount of chlorine in water. Both pools of our state-of-the-art Punjab International Swimming Complex are totally Naegleria-free and working as per international standards," he added.

He said that Sports Board Punjab's swimming experts checked the water of world class swimming pool after every hour regularly through Health Department-approved water kit. "Our experts utilised chlorine twice a day to clean the water of Punjab International Swimming pool. The process of water filtration also remained continue for 24 hours daily in the giant swimming pool".

Dr Asif Tufail further informed said that Sports Board Punjab's summer swimming camp is also in progress over here in which hundreds of young boys and girls being trained daily in two sessions daily. "Our experts are fully focusing on maintaining purification of water in Punjab International Swimming pool because the safety of young swimmers is our top priority".

Related Topics

World Sports Punjab Water Young Progress All From Top

Recent Stories

Thuraiya Alhashmi Joins the BoD of New Development ..

Thuraiya Alhashmi Joins the BoD of New Development Bank, becoming first Emirati ..

16 minutes ago
 Verstappen dominates Hungarian GP to give Red Bull ..

Verstappen dominates Hungarian GP to give Red Bull a record 12th successive win

31 minutes ago
 SEWA, EWEC collaborate for greener energy

SEWA, EWEC collaborate for greener energy

31 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives National Guard Commander

Fujairah CP receives National Guard Commander

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi witnesses remarkable 363% growth in FDI ..

Abu Dhabi witnesses remarkable 363% growth in FDI in the Real Estate Sector Duri ..

46 minutes ago
 Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Ba ..

Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Bawaal's success with Varun Dhaw ..

58 minutes ago
Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO u ..

Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO unveil 'X' Logo

1 hour ago
 Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the ..

Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the 2023 Startup Dojo youth incub ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licenc ..

Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licences in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, s ..

No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, says PM

1 hour ago
 RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchang ..

RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchange Improvement Project

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives The Regent o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives The Regent of Pahang

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports