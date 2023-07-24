SBP taking all measures for safety of swimmers

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) expert team checked the water quality of state-of-the-art Punjab International Swimming pool with the help of Health Department-approved water kit on Monday.

According to SBP experts, the grand swimming pool is in ideal condition and it is free of all viruses including Naegleria.

SBP Director General Dr Asif Tufail said on Monday that the sports board was taking all precautionary measures for safety of swimmers from Naegleria. "Naegleria virus is usually created in a swimming pool where there is no or less amount of chlorine in water. Both pools of our state-of-the-art Punjab International Swimming Complex are totally Naegleria-free and working as per international standards," he added.

He said that Sports Board Punjab's swimming experts checked the water of world class swimming pool after every hour regularly through Health Department-approved water kit. "Our experts utilised chlorine twice a day to clean the water of Punjab International Swimming pool. The process of water filtration also remained continue for 24 hours daily in the giant swimming pool".

Dr Asif Tufail further informed said that Sports Board Punjab's summer swimming camp is also in progress over here in which hundreds of young boys and girls being trained daily in two sessions daily. "Our experts are fully focusing on maintaining purification of water in Punjab International Swimming pool because the safety of young swimmers is our top priority".