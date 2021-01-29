SBP Tennis Championship: Ahmad, Imran, Ashtafila, Haniya sail into singles finals

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Ahmad Kamil and Imran Bhatti sailed into the final of Men's Singles and Ashtafila Arif and Haniya Minhas reached the final of Ladies Singles category on the fourth day of sports board Punjab (SBP) Open Tennis Championship 2021 at the Punjab Tennis academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday.

Around 15 matches were played on the 4th day of the mega event. All the final matches will be played at the same venue on Saturday at 3:00pm. Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab Rao Zahid Qayyum will be the chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony.

Following are the results: Men's singles semifinals: Ahmad Kamil beat Hassan Riaz 6-1, 6-4 Imran Bhatti beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-1, 6-1 Ladies singles semifinals: Haniya Minhas beat Natalia Zaman 6-0, 6-0 Ashtafila Arif beat Maria 6-1, 6-1 Seniors 35 plus Doubles: Fayyaz Khan/Arif Feroze beat Kamran Qureshi/Shahdab Ahmad 6-2, 6-2 Talha Waheed/Ashar Ali khan beat Tariq Sadiq/Kashif Rehmat 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 U-18 semifinals: Faizan Fayyaz beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-2, 7-6 Hasheesh Kumar beat Abdul Hanan Khan 6-4, 6-3 U-18 Doubles semifinals: Mahatir Muhammad/Ahtesham Arif beat Shaeel Durab/Nalain Abbas 4-2, 5-3 Hasheesh Kumar/Asad Zaman beat Moavia Butt/Husnain 4-0, 4-0 Girls U-18 semifinals: Natalia Zaman beat Ashtafila Arif 8-2 Haniya Minhas beat Tooba Khan 8-0 U-10 Semifinals:Abdur Rehman beat Mustafa Uzair Rana 6-0Fajar Fayyaz beat 7-5.