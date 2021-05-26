UrduPoint.com
SBP To Conduct 2nd Phase Of Sports Webinar-online Courses For Coaches

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:15 PM

SBP to conduct 2nd phase of sports webinar-online courses for coaches

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Continuing the sequence of imparting online training, Sports board Punjab will conduct 2nd phase of sports webinar/online courses to enhance the capability, skills and awareness of SBP coaches and sports officers from 10.00am to 12.00pm on May 28, 2021 here at National Hockey Stadium.

The tehsil sports officers, coaches, national and international players of the province will take part in the online courses being conducted on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh.

Assistant Professor Orthopedic Dr Amir Sohail and other experts will deliver lectures during the online courses/sports webinar.

It is worth mentioning here that Sports Board Punjab also organized online courses/webinar on the topic of injuries, doping and management last. Several sports webinars/online courses were conducted last year for the online training of Punjab's sports officers, coaches and players during the coronavirus pandemic.

