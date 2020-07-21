SBP to conduct an online training workshop at divisional level

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Sports board Punjab will conduct an online training workshop at divisional level here on July 22, under the instructions of Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta.

Divisional Sports Office Sahiwal will be the host of the online training workshop. All district and tehsil sports officers of the province will take part in the online training workshop.

Muhammad Ishtiaque, Chief Instructor Civil Defence Sahiwal, will deliver a lecture on the topic of 'Basics of rescue operation and how to provide first aid during sports activities' during the online training workshop.