SBP To Conduct Boys U-17 And Girls U-16 Hockey Training Camps

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 06:48 PM

The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will conduct boys U-17 and girls U-16 hockey training camps here from Saturday at the National Hockey Stadium

As many as 50 boys and 30 girls will participate in training camp being organised for the preparation of upcoming Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 and Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament scheduled to be played at National Hockey Stadium from Nov 2 to 5, 2021.

Sports Board Punjab's coaches and trainers will impart training in two sessions � morning and evening daily. After rigorous training at camp, 16-member boys and girls Punjab teams will be named to participate in Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 and Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament.

Similarly, a weightlifting camp of U-17 boys will also start from tomorrow, Saturday outside NPSC Gymnasium Hall. In weightlifting camp, 16 boys will be given training by Sports Board Punjab's qualified coaches.

After camp training, an 8-member Punjab team will be chosen to feature in the Inter-Provincial Under-17 Boys Weightlifting Tournament which is going to be staged at the same venue from Nov 2 to 5, 2021.

