SBP To Conduct Online Course For It's Coaches And Officers

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Sports board Punjab, on the direction of Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, will organize online courses to enhance the abilities and skills of SBP coaches and officers.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Fuad Hashim Rabbani and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh will also participate in the online courses.

The online courses will be conducted from tomorrow, Tuesday at the National Hockey Stadium.

Assistant Professor Orthopedic Dr Amir Sohail and Rehabilitation Specialist Sajida Fajar will deliver online lectures on the topic of Injury Prevention and first Response to Sports Medicine, Doping – Sports Injuries and their Management.

The Tehsil Sports Officers, coaches and players of the province will take part in the online courses. The expertswill also deliver lectures on injuries.

More Stories From Sports

