SBP to extend supports to hold Kabaddi World Cup 2024

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan will host the next Kabaddi World Cup to be played here in year 2024.

This was disclosed by a 2-member delegation of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) during their meeting with Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi at National Hockey Stadium on Friday. The PKF delegation was comprised PKF Secretary Rana Sarwar and senior coach Tahir Waheed Jatt.

The promotion of kabaddi among the younger generation across the province was also discussed at length during the meeting.

Rana Sarwar said that the International Kabaddi League has also been allocated to Pakistan.

PKF Secretary Rana Sarwar also presented a souvenir to Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that Sports board Punjab has always taken all possible measures for the promotion of all sports disciplines including kabaddi in all parts of the province. "We also extended every kind of cooperation and facilities to all participating teams during the previous Kabaddi World Cup in 2020 and will do the same in 2024," he added.

He said Pakistan has plenty of kabaddi talent and the next World Cup in Lahore will help a lot in further promotion of this game among the youth. "Organising Kabaddi World Cup and International Kabaddi League in Pakistan is definitely a big honour for the country and we will utilise all resources to make these events successful," he added.