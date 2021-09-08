SBP to hold Arfa Karim All-Punjab IT competitions in October: SBP DG

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Wednesday the Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab will hold Arfa Karim All-Punjab Information Technology (IT) competitions in October.

Revealing the details of the IT competitions, he said the U-20 boys and girls from all districts of the province will be eligible to participate in these competitions which are going to be organized in 20 e-Libraries of the province.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said in the first phase we will start the registration process of all aspiring male and female competitors and after that the IT competitions will be organized.

"We are planning to hold more such competitions in future to promote passion for science and technology among our potential youth".

He further said that the prime objective of these contests is to create awareness about significance of Information Technology among the young generation of the province. "These competitions will also play a key role in enhancing and polishing the IT abilities of young boys and girls of the province. We are pretty upbeat to find dozens of highly talented boys and girls through these competitions," he added.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said: "It is the right time for us to induce our youth towards science and technologybecause in the modern era many young IT specialists are playing a significant role in the developmentof their respective countries through their exceptional talent".