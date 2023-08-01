SBP to hold inaugural ceremony of synthetic turf in a befitting manner

A high-profile meeting on Tuesday chaired by Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman evaluated the preparations of a grand ceremony in which the newly-laid synthetic turf will be inaugurated at refurbished National Hockey Stadium in the next couple of days

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :A high-profile meeting on Tuesday chaired by Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman evaluated the preparations of a grand ceremony in which the newly-laid synthetic turf will be inaugurated at refurbished National Hockey Stadium in the next couple of days.

The important meeting was attended by Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, AC Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf, Additional Secretary Sports Nabeela Irfan, MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed, Secretary RTA, Secretary Transport, SSP VVIP Security, SSP Special Branch, SP M Shahzad, SP Tauqeer, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Admin Ijaz Munir and other officials attended the key meeting in person.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail gave a detailed briefing about the top class preparations for the upcoming grand inaugural ceremony.

While speaking in the meeting Secretary Sports Punjab informed that best possible arrangements are being made for the inauguration of synthetic turf at renovated National Hockey Stadium. "Strict instructions have been issued to all departments concerned for smooth traffic plan, parking, cleanliness, sanitation and seating of guests and other participants in National Hockey Stadium".

He further said that focal persons of all departments have been finalized to develop an ideal coordination for the smooth organization of the mega inaugural ceremony. "Director Admin Ijaz Munir has been appointed focal person of Sports board Punjab".

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa, in his address, said that fool-proof security arrangements will be made for the grand ceremony in which several distinguished guests will participate. "Besides security, all departments will make best administrative measures to make this occasion memorable".

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail on this occasion said that the National Hockey Stadium has been painted with charming colours besides making a befitting seating plan for guests and audience.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said that all possible measures are being taken for the development of hockey. "The promotion of hockey, which happens to be Pakistan's national game, is among our top priorities," he added.

Later, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, Commissioner Lahore, Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail and other officials also visited different parts of the stadium to inspect the up-gradation and renovation work.