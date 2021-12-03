SBP to hold Punjab table tennis trials on Dec 6

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The sports board Punjab (SBP) will conduct table tennis trials for selection of Punjab's male and female table tennis teams at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall here on Dec 6.

The players from all nine divisions of the province will take part in trials. After the trials, Punjab's male and female table teams (7-member each) will participate in the Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 and Girls Under-16 Table Tennis Tournament scheduled to be staged in Karachi from Dec 10 to 12.