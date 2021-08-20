UrduPoint.com

SBP To Hold Punjab's Fastest Man And Woman Competitions Next Month: DG SBP

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

SBP to hold Punjab's Fastest Man and Woman competitions next month: DG SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that the SBP would organise competitions of Fastest Man and Woman of Punjab next month.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, he said U-21 male and female athletes from all tehsils, districts and divisions of province will be eligible to participate in the race competitions. "In the first phase we will start registration process of all aspiring male and female athletes and after that the competitions will be organized before September 15, 2021," he informed.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that the top position holders of male and female competitions will be awarded cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each.

"The top 30 runners of these competitions will be given further training under the supervision of qualified coaches. We are quite hopeful to find several talented sprinters through these competitions".

He said: "Sports Board Punjab officials will hold meetings with relevant sports organizations to finalise necessary modalities of these competitions".

Director General Sports said that Sports Board Punjab will also organize javelin throw and other athletics competitions in near future. "Now our youth has great amount of craze for game of javelin throw after an encouraging performance of our star athlete Arshad Nadeem in Tokyo Olympics".

