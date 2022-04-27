SBP to issue Sports Cards for welfare of deserving sports persons

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) Director General Javed Chohan Wednesday said that the Board was planning to issue Sports Cards for the welfare of deserving sports persons of the province.

He was talking to the media here at the prize distribution ceremony of Laser Run competitions, organised by Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) in collaboration with the SBP at Punjab Stadium.

Javed Chohan, who was the chief guest on the occasion, distributed prizes among the top performers of the competition. Secretary General Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation Chaudhry Zahoor Ahmed was the organizing secretary of Laser Run event.

Former Test all-rounder Manzoor Elahi, Chairman Pakistan Rugby Union Fawzi Khawaja, Director Youth Affairs Omair Hassan, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Admin Tariq Wattoo, Shahid Iqbal and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Around 400 players (300 boys and 100 girls) of Lahore Division exhibited their potential in 15 categories of running and shooting competitions. Chairman Pakistan Rugby Union Fawzi Khawaja on this occasion announced to give sports shoes to 200 pentathlon players.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said that promotion of sports culture and the wellbeing of the sports community has always been the top priority of Sports Board Punjab. "The issuance of Sports Cards for the welfare of deserving sports persons will definitely be a revolutionary measure. Through this card, the sports persons will be able to get their sports gear for their preparation and participation in competitive sports competitions".

He said that pentathlon is an Olympic game and it is quite heartening to see wonderful performances of young boys and girls in running and shooting events. Pentathlon is a modern sport and Sports Board Punjab is utilising all resources to promote this game among the young generation of Pakistan. "We are quite upbeat to find several talented players through Laser Run competitions." He further said that Sports Board Punjab will prepare talented pentathlon players for national and international pentathlon competitions. "The game of pentathlon is getting rapid acceptance among the younger generation of the country," he added.

Following are results (Running and shooting): Boys' results U-21: 1st M Nadeem 190, 2nd Sohbat Ali 170, 3rd Ahmed Raza 112 U-20: 1st Ateeq 236, 2nd Faizan 231, 3rd Ali 190 U-19: 1st Sufiyan Ali 217 points, 2nd Ahmed Saleem 180, 3rd Muhammad bin Saleem 111 U-16: 1st Umer 195, 2nd Raheel 181, 3rd Burhan 128 1st Afaq 195, 2nd Ahmed 189, 3rd Haris 172 U-14: 1st M Afnan 248, 2nd Saleem 226, 3rd Hannan 213 U-13: 1st Shaheer 280, 2nd Syed Husnain 210, 3rd Shoaib 172 U-12: 1st Subhan 212, 2nd Azan 188, 3rd Saad Ali 165 Senior: 1st Mudassar 214, 2nd Imran 208, 3rd Hamaad 203 Junior: 1st Ali Hasnain 248, 2nd Salman 233, 3rd M Rabbani 190 1st Bilal 215, 2nd Obaid 208, 3rd Ayan 197 Girls' results U-17: 1st Aiza 217, 2nd Sehar 192, 3rd Maryam 148 U-16: 1st Mehwish 258, 2nd Bisma 241, 3rd Rimsha 190U-15: 1st Umm-e-Kalsoom 193, 2nd Alisha 180, 3rd Nazish 171U-14: 1st Manahil 199, 2nd Kashifa 185, 3rd Arooj 118.