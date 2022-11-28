UrduPoint.com

SBP To Launch Olympic Dream U-13 Talent Hunt Programme 2022

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

SBP to launch Olympic Dream U-13 Talent Hunt Programme 2022

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General Sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said on Monday that the Board was going to launch Olympic Dream U-13 Talent Hunt Programme 2022 from tehsil to division level across the province.

He informed that the trials of eight games such as athletics, football, gymnastics, martial arts (taekwondo), archery, badminton, table tennis and cricket will be held from Nov 30 to Dec 1, 2022 in connection with U-13 Talent Hunt Programme.

He further said that the registration process of all aspiring players of the above mentioned games for the participation in Olympic Dream U-13 Talent Hunt Programme has started at all the district and tehsil sports offices of the province.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that the emerging athletics, football, gymnastics, martial arts (taekwondo), archery, badminton, table tennis and cricket players will picked from across the province. "These young players will be imparted modern training under the supervision of expert coaches and trainers," he added.

The SBP DG said that through this programme Sports Board Punjab will be able to prepare and provide sufficient potential players to national squads of the above mentioned eight games in future.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Tennis Sports Punjab Badminton Young Olympics All From

Recent Stories

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in fi ..

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in field of defence

55 minutes ago
 Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

3 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

4 hours ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches awareness campaign on digit ..

Dubai Customs launches awareness campaign on digital services for passengers

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.