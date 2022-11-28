SBP to launch Olympic Dream U-13 Talent Hunt Programme 2022

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General Sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said on Monday that the Board was going to launch Olympic Dream U-13 Talent Hunt Programme 2022 from tehsil to division level across the province.

He informed that the trials of eight games such as athletics, football, gymnastics, martial arts (taekwondo), archery, badminton, table tennis and cricket will be held from Nov 30 to Dec 1, 2022 in connection with U-13 Talent Hunt Programme.

He further said that the registration process of all aspiring players of the above mentioned games for the participation in Olympic Dream U-13 Talent Hunt Programme has started at all the district and tehsil sports offices of the province.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that the emerging athletics, football, gymnastics, martial arts (taekwondo), archery, badminton, table tennis and cricket players will picked from across the province. "These young players will be imparted modern training under the supervision of expert coaches and trainers," he added.

The SBP DG said that through this programme Sports Board Punjab will be able to prepare and provide sufficient potential players to national squads of the above mentioned eight games in future.